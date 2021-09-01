Cancel
Report: Commercial real estate values return to pre-pandemic levels in many markets

Cover picture for the articleCommercial real estate values have returned to pre-pandemic levels in many U.S. markets, continuing a recovery that began late last year, according to a report from commercial real estate giant CBRE. CBRE’s newest U.S. Cap Rate Survey found that two-thirds of investors showed an increased appetite for risk during the first half of this year and that most expect capitalization rates— or “cap” rates, which are a measure of a property’s value—to remain stable or compress across most property types through the end of 2021. A lower cap rate generally indicates a higher value, according to CBRE. The survey compared U.S. cap rates for the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2021. “The rapid recovery across U.S. real estate markets was mostly made possible by the massive fiscal and monetary response to the Covid-19 downturn that stabilized the economy and benefited property values,” according to Chris Ludeman, global president of Capital Markets for CBRE. “While some uncertainty remains, a strong economic recovery will continue to benefit property fundamentals, investment volumes, and values.” Industrial markets have fared particularly well since the economic downturn in mid-2020, CBRE said. The survey showed that investors expect cap rates to continue to compress for industrial properties, driven by strong demand for warehouses, distribution centers, and similar facilities. “The pandemic affected certain real estate sectors more than others,” according to the report. “Every industrial market reported lower cap rates than in [the first half of 2019], reflecting strong investor appetite because of increased e-commerce demand during the pandemic.” The survey also found that investors were willing to purchase industrial assets at a premium during the first half of the year.

Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Housing market still busy after pandemic changes

Housing continues to be in demand locally, creating a market that is changing to adjust to new realities. Statistics show only a slight drop in average home sale prices in Missouri from June to July. According to statistics released by Missouri Realtors, the average price for a residential home statewide in July was $272,774, a 0.4% drop compared to June.
Real Estatempamag.com

US home prices in massive leap

Annual home prices in the US soared 18% in July, according to data from CoreLogic released today. The increase is the largest 12-month gain since the inception of the index 45 years ago, according to the report. The home price index also saw a 1.8% uptick from the previous month. In addition, home price appreciation of detached properties reached an all-time high of 19.7% – nearly double that of attached properties (11.6%).
Manhattan, NYnyrej.com

GAIA Real Estate acquires East Village portfolio for $49.5 million

Manhattan, NY GAIA Real Estate closed the East Village portfolio, which consists of three contiguous residential buildings in the East Village. Located at 50-58 East 3rd St., the properties total 71 units. The sale price was $49.5 million. This is GAIA’s first acquisition as part of its New York Metro...
Real Estatestuartfloridarealestatenews.com

South Fork Estates Real Estate Market Report for September 2021

South Fork Estates Real Estate Market Report for September 2021. There are currently no homes for sale in South Fork Estates in Stuart FL. There are also no homes under contract at this time in South Fork Estates. In the past 12 months, there have been 6 sales in South...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

LendingHome rebrands as “Kiavi” and moves into investor loans

Mortgage financing and rental loan provider LendingHome is rebranding itself as “Kiavi” as it looks to expand into providing lending options for real estate investors. The company said the name Kiavi is derived from the Italian word “chiave”, which means “key” in English. The company says it has seen a...
Real Estatewgvunews.org

Commercial Real Estate Update

Commercial Real Estate Update, today's topic, a West Michigan Office Market Update with Office Retail Specialist Jessica McGowen. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Worldwhtc.com

Singapore Exchange’s SPAC rules seen giving market much-needed boost

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore Exchange’s new rules for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) are likely to help it attract regional funds and fast-growing firms, as it seeks to revitalise a staid market for equity listings, market participants said. Some of them expect Southeast Asian startups, especially from the tech sector,...
Real Estatemyrtlebeachsc.com

Is 2021 A Good Time To Invest In Real Estate?

The post-Covid-19: investing in real estate in 2021, a good idea? The simple answer is yes! Because if the health crisis has serious consequences on many economic sectors, the real estate market, meanwhile, promises to be more spared. It should continue to offer secure investment opportunities to its investors. Interest rates were still low at the start of the year, and prices expected to rise again at the end of the year.
TechnologyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Get Started In Real Estate Investing With A Deal On This Helpful App

When it comes to investing, many are trying their hand at cryptocurrency due to how easy and accessible it is. But if you’re more on the conservative side of the investing spectrum, it’s understandable that you’re quite wary to jump on the train, considering how volatile digital coins are. In that case, you may want to stick to the more traditional types of investment, like real estate.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

COVID Continues to Impact Commercial Property Investment, Globally

Commercial property consultant CBRE is reporting this week U.S. inbound capital fell 6% from the previous year to $11.6 billion in the first half of 2021 -- the weakest first-half showing since 2013. In contrast, strong investor appetite for international industrial assets fueled an 11% increase in U.S. outbound capital,...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Transwestern and OPEN Impact Arrange Expansion for Investment Group

Transwestern Real Estate Services represented Eurazeo in a 14,079-square-foot lease expansion and renewal for the investment firm’s U.S. headquarters at 745 Fifth Ave. Chase Gordon, Transwestern SVP, and Lindsay Ornstein, founder of OPEN Impact Real Estate, represented Eurazeo. Eurazeo, a Paris-based global investment group, will occupy the entire 19th floor...
Real Estateirei.com

U.S. solidly a net buyer as outbound investment accelerates

The pandemic continues to hamper foreign investment in U.S. commercial real estate, according to CBRE. Inbound capital fell to $11.6 billion in first half 2021, down 6 percent from the first half 2020 and the weakest first half since 2013. Year-over-year declines were of roughly the same magnitude from APAC and EMEA investors (–19 percent and –17 percent, respectively), while investment from Canada and elsewhere in the Americas increased.
Real Estatempamag.com

Private lender back to pre-pandemic levels

Private lender Temple View Capital’s production has returned to pre-pandemic levels thanks to a bounce back in the real estate market, according to sales director Doug Perry (pictured). Temple View Capital offers non-traditional, alternative loan products for real estate investors, such as residential investment property acquisition and rehabilitation, as well...
MLSPosted by
Benzinga

3 Reasons Why Real Estate Investors Should Consider Getting a Real Estate License

If you’re a real estate investor, chances are you’ve spent a good deal of time working with real estate professionals. You’ve probably also spent a good deal of your investment profits on commissions paid to real estate agents. If you are able to devote the time and energy, you may want to think about getting your real estate license as a way to increase both your investments and your income. Here are just some of the benefits of getting your real estate license as a real estate investor.
Travelbizjournals

Four benefits of innovative technology in commercial real estate

Over the last decade, particularly during the pandemic, we have increased technology use as a population. Historically, the commercial real estate industry has been slow to adopt some of the advances that our residential counterparts had already put into use. However, we’ve seen a major shift over the last few...
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Inside the numbers: Commercial real estate sales in Tyler

Commercial real estate sales in Tyler varied greatly between type of sales and site locations. Types of sales included: Three convenience stores, one office space, one restaurant, three warehouses, three multi-family complexes, and the remaining being general commercial. There is an uptick in commercial real estate activity around the Highway 69 North and Interstate 20 intersection as well as East Loop 323 between Highway 64 and Highway 31.
Farmington Hills, MIdbusiness.com

Commercial Real Estate Firm Launches in Farmington Hills

The Lewkowicz Group, a commercial real estate (CRE) brokerage led by Dan Lewkowicz and powered by Encore Real Estate Investment Services, was formally launched last week in Farmington Hills. Lewkowicz’s real estate background ranges from selling homes and investment properties to handling title insurance and business development to the construction...

