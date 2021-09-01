TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Sept. 1

(Pier Stage and King’s Hall, Herne Bay, 22 August 2021 (third day of three). Round-Up by Sebastian Scotney) What if jazz wasn’t always tucked away in hidden places to be pored over by cognoscenti, but actually, occasionally to be heard out there in public places, resonating invitingly throughout a town, where the curious can find out what it’s all about? It happens in Montreal, where people head into the city centre in their thousands for the free events at the world’s largest jazz festival. It also happens in Herne Bay.