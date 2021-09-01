TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Sept. 1
Today, Sept. 1, Student Affairs is offering yard games and catering to students from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Grab a friend and head to Stewart Plaza!. DePauw Music is offering pop hits at The Duck on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Prime Vintage will bring to the stage Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, and more! Come to The Duck and enjoy the beautiful combination of saxophone, guitar, drums, and keys! Visit campuslabs for more information.thedepauw.com
