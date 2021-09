Ah yes, the Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township. When it opened well over three decades ago, it was a place that you and your significant other could go to for a special night together. However, as time went on, it seemed to become a place where you could take your insignificant other to spend some, well, let's just say some quick time together (The Press of Atlantic City called it a "cheater’s hideaway" and others a "lovers getaway").