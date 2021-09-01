First Chem Med Club Meeting 9/7

Are you interested in becoming a physician, dentist, dental hygienist, physician assistant, optometrist, or one of many other medical professionals? Come join us for the first Chem Med Club Meeting on September 7 at 11 AM in SLH 126! Throughout the semester, several different speakers will tell us about their career choices or about how we can get more involved in the medical community. We will be introducing our officers, explaining how our club works, and planning for the rest of the semester. Free pizza will be provided. We can’t wait to see you there! For any questions, contact Kayla Gipson at kngipson42@tntech.edu.