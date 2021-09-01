Cancel
Cookeville, TN

First Chem Med Club Meeting 9/7

tntech.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you interested in becoming a physician, dentist, dental hygienist, physician assistant, optometrist, or one of many other medical professionals? Come join us for the first Chem Med Club Meeting on September 7 at 11 AM in SLH 126! Throughout the semester, several different speakers will tell us about their career choices or about how we can get more involved in the medical community. We will be introducing our officers, explaining how our club works, and planning for the rest of the semester. Free pizza will be provided. We can’t wait to see you there! For any questions, contact Kayla Gipson at kngipson42@tntech.edu.

blogs.tntech.edu

Cookeville, TN
