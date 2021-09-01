Free Pops Concert in Dogwood Park
Sunday evening September 5, at 7:00pm, the Bryan Symphony Orchestra at Tennessee Tech will perform a free concert at the Dogwood Park Pavilion in Cookeville. In addition to traditional light classics and patriotic fare the orchestra will perform a tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen and a medley by Journey! Join us for great music performed by Tech students, faculty, alums, and area professionals in the beautiful outdoors. The Bryan Symphony Orchestra appreciates you efforts to keep other concert-goers safe by wearing a mask while seated near other patrons.blogs.tntech.edu
