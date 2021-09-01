CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Launch P@d competition aimed at filling vacant store fronts in Terre Haute

By Howard Greninger CNHI News Indiana
Pharos-Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE — A new business competition called Launch P@d could help fill vacant store fronts, initially in downtown Terre Haute, while encouraging new entrepreneurs. It is a new idea from Launch Terre Haute for the Wabash Valley "to lower the cost of business entry for new entrepreneurs. The idea is that we have a pitch competition that is supported by training from the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center and Launch Terre Haute," said Jared Ell, director of Launch Terre Haute and the West Central Indiana Business Hub.

www.pharostribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Terre Haute, IN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Restaurant#Launch Terre Haute#P D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy