Official List of Philly Schools That Tested COVID Positive

By Zuliesuivie
rnbphilly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs kids begin to go back to school, many of Philadelphia schools are popping up with COVID cases. Schools are sending out letters to notify parents, students and faculty that a person(s) were tested COVID positive and are taking CDC precautions as an attempt to limit the spread. Everyday, researchers learn more about COVID-19, but unfortunately many from all walks of life have contracted the virus, now it’s attacking our kids.

rnbphilly.com

Educationfox44news.com

Local school district shuts down because of a COVID-19 outbreak

Morgan ISD in Bosque County shut down Wednesday, Aug. 18th, because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the schools. Morris School Principal Dr. Janal Morris says 24% of students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Remaining students were dismissed Wednesday afternoon at noon. The Morgan schools will not reopen until...
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
KidsPosted by
Vice

An 11-Year-Old Was Hospitalized for COVID. Her Mom Wants Schools Closed.

A mother from a small Texas town is fighting to shut the school district down after her 11-year-old daughter came home sick from school and was eventually hospitalized for COVID-19. “The school system has no mask mandates,” Terri Gurganious toldABC 13 on Tuesday. "No social distancing, they have nothing in place to keep our kids and staff safe."
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Four teachers from same Florida school district die from Covid within 24 hours

Four teachers in Florida’s Broward County have died from Covid-19 within 24 hours, according to the county’s teachers union.Three of the educators were not vaccinated from the disease, the union’s president told CBS News. The teachers died between Tuesday and Wednesday, Anna Fusco said.Broward County Public Schools – encompassing the second-largest county in the state – have mandated that students, staff and visitors at its schools must wear face coverings, defying an order from Governor Ron DeSantis that bans such mandates, despite surging infections across the US.The governor has also urged school officials to slash educators’ salaries for enforcing...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Reopening US Schools: 90,000 Students Forced To Quarantine At Start Of School Year

Over 90,000 students have been forced to quarantine after contracting or coming into contact with their infected classmates within the first two weeks of the new school year. The infections have occurred in 19 different states as the Delta variant continues to spread. More than 180,000 children have tested positive between Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, accounting for 4% of the 4.5 million child COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Children have now accounted for 1 out of 5 new COVID cases in the past week, with 1,400 of them being hospitalized in pediatric inpatient beds across the country, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
EducationTODAY.com

Schools are already going remote again because of COVID

School is off to a rocky start, as some school districts that opened in person are already reverting to virtual learning due to COVID outbreaks. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, especially among the unvaccinated, some school districts are sending students home after only a few days in the classroom.
KidsPosted by
Axios

COVID cases in kids are rising just as schools are coming back

While schools across the U.S. continue their gradual return to in-person instruction, pediatric COVID surges across several states raise questions about what lies ahead for kids across the rest of the country. Why it matters: As experts warn Delta may be more virulent in kids than previous versions of COVID...
EducationKSLA

DeSoto parents concerned with COVID cases in schools; district responds

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several DeSoto parents say they are concerned the district isn’t doing enough to protect their children. However, the district contends they are. “It’s been rough,” Melissa, one of the concerned parents, said. “Every time you turn around one of your neighbors is sick and all of them seem to have school aged children. Some of these are people who really did everything right. The ones who worked from home and did their part. We’re just two weeks into the school year.”
New Haven, CTNew Haven Register

New Haven officials: Multiple students quarantined after 4 test positive for COVID

NEW HAVEN — At least four New Haven Public Schools students have been confirmed with cases of COVID-19, according to officials. “A student each in the Davis Street Magnet and the Edgewood Magnet had cases confirmed (Wednesday),” the district said in an email. Two students in the Beecher Magnet school also had tests confirmed, according to the district.
EducationSeattle Times

How kids can stay safer at school despite delta variant threat

Children in Los Angeles and around California have streamed into schools after more than a year of distance learning. While many students were excited to return to campus, their parents have been feeling anxious about sending them into classrooms while the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread. It’s a...
EducationRolla Daily News

'This will be a tough year': Thousands of kids are in COVID-19 quarantine across the US, and school has just begun

Just days into the new school year, thousands of kids are under quarantine in public school districts across the U.S. after being exposed to COVID-19. Cases and hospitalizations among children are on the rise, with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus making up about 90% of new infections among kids, according to experts. Children under 12 are currently ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, making schools a potentially dangerous environment.
CollegesNBC Connecticut

Unvaccinated Students Will Have to Pay $750 at West Virginia College

West Virginia Wesleyan College says it will charge a $750 fee to students who aren't vaccinated for COVID-19 for the fall semester. The school in Buckhannon also said in its campus arrival guidance for the upcoming semester that students who come down with the virus and can't quarantine off campus will be charged $250 to do so on campus, WDTV-TV reported.

