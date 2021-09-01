Cancel
Environment

Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to September! There’s a chance for more showers and storms late tonight into early Thursday morning. Once again, there may be some heavier downpours. It will be warm with lows in the mid 70s. A cold front approaching us on Thursday will bring another chance for rain. Forecast. Wesley's...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

EnvironmentWNEM

Severe storms and heavy rain for Tuesday

Labor Day weekend was largely good to us weatherwise, but Tuesday's return to the normal routine will likely be accompanied by some rough storms. We'll bring Labor Day weekend to a quiet close tonight. Partly cloudy evening skies will give way to clear conditions overnight, as temperatures take another cool turn. Most of us will wind up in the low 50s to upper 40s by daybreak, with calm winds.
Yuma, AZkyma.com

First Alert Forecast: One more hot week?

Temperatures for the week will be above our yearly average into the weekend. YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Strong high pressure aloft will be the predominant weather feature across the Southwestern U.S. this week providing above normal temperatures for much of the region. Generally dry conditions will also prevail despite somewhat higher humidity levels, though slight chances for storms may become possible later this week across southeast California and the Arizona higher terrain. Daily high temperatures will mostly range from 105 to 108 degrees across the Arizona lower deserts to a couple of degrees warmer across.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 9/7AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some this Tuesday morning are waking up to isolated showers and even thunderstorms. This mainly extends from Kiowa to Tillman and Wilbarger county. Many will stay dry through the morning commute! Here’s what we’re looking at today. Mostly dry conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s west.. low 90s east. With the building heat and a cold front diving south, this could lead to isolated showers and even severe thunderstorms for some this evening. The primary threats include quarter size hail and damaging winds. The higher threat for anything remains north of I-40 where wind gusts up to 70mph and quarter sized hail are possible. Timing is looking to be between 4-11PM.
Houma, LAWLOX

Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast

WLOX is in Louisiana, covering the damage and continued recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida. Like so many across Louisiana, the town of Houma is pulling together to help their neighbors and care for those in need. Chancelor Winn has the full story. Forecast. Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast.
Richmond, VANBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, and that’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day. Wednesday will start out dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. That heat and humidity could fuel severe storms from 3pm to midnight.
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: sun, storms, and surf

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! I hope you and yours had a great Labor Day weekend. Looking ahead, you an expect... SUN or peeks of sun will fuel daily temperature trips to the...
EnvironmentWLOX

Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast

There is a Flash Flood Watch for Pearl River, Hancock and Harrison Counties until 9 PM tonight. We do have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today and lingering into tonight. Our rain chances look higher through mid-week as tropical moisture spread into the region. This Labor Day is going to be a hot one. There is a heat advisory in effect for today with the temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, the heat index values are expected to climb between 100° and 105°. Be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Take frequent breaks while in this heat, in the air conditioning, if possible. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing to help stay cool. We are watching an area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche. It has a low chance for development, but it does look like it could bring us some rain, at the very least by the middle of the week. Conditions in the Gulf of Mexico are not favorable for development with this system; however, there is still a chance it could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of the week, but there's a lot if dry air and wind shear, both of which will help limit development. Hurricane Larry is a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic, and it is expected to stay out at sea. A front could bring a bit of a cool down by the end of the week.
EnvironmentWITN

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Stalled front sparks storms near the coast

Forecast Discussion: The weak cold front that came through yesterday will remain stalled near the coast today and tomorrow. This will aid the development of showers and storms this afternoon, particularly for areas near the Crystal Coast. Most showers will start to grow in the early afternoon and taper off after sunset. Highs today will hang in the mid 80s with a northeasterly breeze blowing in at 5 to 10 mph. There will be a bump in heat Wednesday before a clearing front rolls in on Thursday.
Louisiana StateWLOX

Houma comes together as Hurricane Ida recovery continues in Louisiana

EnvironmentWLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

The Hurricane Hunters are used to flying into tense situations, right in the eye of a storm. Captain Will Simmons talked to us about how a cracked windshield came into play on a recent flight into Hurricane Ida. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. This morning, we’re seeing some patchy fog,...
EnvironmentWLOX

Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 158

Food & DrinksWLOX

Labor shortage still impacting some Coast restaurants over holiday weekend

