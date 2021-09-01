Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast

There is a Flash Flood Watch for Pearl River, Hancock and Harrison Counties until 9 PM tonight. We do have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today and lingering into tonight. Our rain chances look higher through mid-week as tropical moisture spread into the region. This Labor Day is going to be a hot one. There is a heat advisory in effect for today with the temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, the heat index values are expected to climb between 100° and 105°. Be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Take frequent breaks while in this heat, in the air conditioning, if possible. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing to help stay cool. We are watching an area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche. It has a low chance for development, but it does look like it could bring us some rain, at the very least by the middle of the week. Conditions in the Gulf of Mexico are not favorable for development with this system; however, there is still a chance it could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of the week, but there's a lot if dry air and wind shear, both of which will help limit development. Hurricane Larry is a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic, and it is expected to stay out at sea. A front could bring a bit of a cool down by the end of the week.