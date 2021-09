The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped ahead early and pulled away late for a 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants that forced another tie for first place in the National League West standings. One night after his throwing error resulted in a walk-off loss, Trea Turner led off the first inning with a home run to give the Dodgers a lead they never relinquished. Jay Jackson then walked Mookie Betts and Justin Turner with one out, marking the end of his start.