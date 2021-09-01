Cancel
Rutland, VT

Wonderfeet Lip Sync Battle planners rise to the challenge, overcoming Covid limitations

mountaintimes.info
 6 days ago

This will be the fifth year Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum hosts its Lip Sync Battle fundraiser. The event has become a much anticipated community tradition, filling The Paramount Theatre and downtown Rutland with lots of fun, laughter and creativity. While Covid restrictions in 2020 threatened to cancel the event, Wonderfeet was able to transition to a successful virtual challenge that raised over $20,000. With that in mind, Wonderfeet was left with the challenge of how to reinvent the Lip Sync Battle once again for 2021. This year, Wonderfeet is calling on its school partners to join in the fun — raising money for Wonderfeet and earning free field trips for their school!

mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

 

