Jefferson County, WA

All-County Picnic in place deemed a success

By James Sloan jsloan@ptleader.com
Port Townsend Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ninth annual All County Picnic’s “Picnic in Place” was a success for organizers and picnickers alike, as 20 different neighborhoods participated in the event. The picnic event on Saturday, Aug. 21 involved The Production Alliance, a nonprofit organization, partnering with the Jefferson County Department of Energy Management, and Local 20/20’s Neighborhood Preparedness Action Group to hand out food and inform the public on emergency preparedness. They distributed more than 500 to-go bags along with corn on the cob at Blue Heron Middle School to participating neighborhoods.

