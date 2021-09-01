Launch P@d competition aimed at filling vacant store fronts in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE — A new business competition called Launch P@d could help fill vacant store fronts, initially in downtown Terre Haute, while encouraging new entrepreneurs. It is a new idea from Launch Terre Haute for the Wabash Valley "to lower the cost of business entry for new entrepreneurs. The idea is that we have a pitch competition that is supported by training from the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center and Launch Terre Haute," said Jared Ell, director of Launch Terre Haute and the West Central Indiana Business Hub.www.washtimesherald.com
