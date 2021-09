The smoke is bad. Duh? But for many people, we can escape to the safety and breath easy inside our homes. This isn't the case for everyone. Maybe your house isn't up to snuff with the doors and windows. Heck maybe your air conditioner and heater can only suck from the outside. Geesh, maybe your AC is the window being open. If that's the case, I feel for you. It makes me ask the question... "Where the heck is Ron Popeil & RONCO when you need him!?!" We could sure use an industrial size Smokeless Ashtray right about now!