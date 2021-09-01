Cancel
Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Boy Named Charlie Brown – Craft Recordings

By Audiophile Audition
Audiophile Audition
 6 days ago

Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Boy Named Charlie Brown – Fantasy Records (1964/1972)/Craft Recordings (2021) CR03522 exclusive baseball card edition: 180-gram green grass stereo vinyl, 33:09 *****:. Craft Recordings releases a collector’s special edition of Vince Guaraldi’s first Peanuts television score. (Vince Guaraldi – piano; Monty Budwig – bass; Colin...

www.audaud.com

