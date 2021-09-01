Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Boy Named Charlie Brown – Craft Recordings

Whether you were a fan of the original Peanuts newspaper strip by Charles M. Schultz or the hyper-popular animation franchise, the impact of Snoopy and Charlie Brown cannot be understated. The nervous and unlucky Charlie Brown was an unlikely protagonist to whom audiences bonded. Everyone likes an underdog but, even more than that, everyone loves his dog. Snoopy has become one of the most iconic characters in both comics and animation, becoming well-loved for his unique character design and his playful, creative, fantasy-driven personality. While Charlie Brown was a reserved and quiet kid who always doubted everything positive that came his way (and for good reason!), Snoopy lived peacefully with his head in the clouds. Now, fans of these two Peanuts favorites can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on an original production cel featuring both Charlie Brown and Snoopy.