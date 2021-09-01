Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Amy Winehouse's father claims Halcyon biopic on star based on book Saving Amy is ‘100% not allowed’: Claims producers have yet to ask permission for material

By Nicole Conner For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Amy Winehouse's father claims the Halcyon biopic based on the book Saving Amy will not proceed because producers have yet to ask permission.

Mitch Winehouse, the administrator of his late daughter's estate, said they have plans for their own biopic and owns all the rights, so the production company's film is '100 percent not allowed'.

Halcyon is producing the film after it optioned Daphne Barak's 2010 book 'Saving Amy', which was based on more than 40 hours of footage, photos and notes with the singer during her final three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCC4f_0bjZHoMX00
Amy Winehouse's father claims the Halcyon biopic based on the book Saving Amy will not proceed because producers have yet to ask permission (pictured together in 2008)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwTof_0bjZHoMX00
Halcyon is producing the film after it optioned Daphne Barak's 2010 book 'Saving Amy', which was based on more than 40 hours of footage, photos and notes with the singer

Mitch said the company have not reached out to him or to her record label, Universal, to use any of her music, according to TMZ.

Former cab driver Mitch says there's an authorised biopic in the works in the UK, with plans for filming to begin next year.

He added that Halcyon needs permission from the estate to make a biopic because it controls her image.

Journalist Daphne Barak said the project is not a biopic, but rather her story with her footage featuring herself with Amy over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SMbS_0bjZHoMX00
Mitch Winehouse, the administrator of his late daughter's estate, said they have plans for their own biopic so the production company's film is '100 percent not allowed'

She said: 'I have all of the releases and legal agreements needed. Just like the NFTs being marketed on OG2D, this material is also all legally my property to sell.'

Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement, as reported by NME: 'Our team is honoured to be working on this project.

'Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible.'

Amy died on July 23, 2011 from alcohol poisoning aged 27.

In July, BBC Two aired a documentary Reclaiming Amy, for the 10 year anniversary of her death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVAOQ_0bjZHoMX00
Mitch said the studio company have not reached out to him or to her record label, Universal, to use any of her music for the biopic 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zkh7w_0bjZHoMX00
Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement that the company was 'honoured to be working on this project' and that Amy was 'the voice of a generation' 

In it, her loved ones described her as 'the governor' and 'a feral cat' as they revealed they were powerless to stop her drugs and alcohol addiction.

In scenes from the programme, Mitch explained, despite them all staging several interventions to help her, 'you couldn't tell her what to do'.

During the special programme, Mitch, reported by The Mirror, said: 'You couldn't tell her to do or not do something. If she was going to do it, she'd do it. Nobody controlled Amy. She was the governor.'

Amy's friend and stylist Naomi Parry echoed Mitch's sentiments: 'She looked like you could put her over your shoulder and take her somewhere but it would be like picking up a feral cat. It's going to scratch your eyes out.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
90K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Winehouse
Person
Amy Winehouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Poisoning#The Halcyon#Universal#Tmz#Nme#The Mirror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesDaily Iberian

Mitch Winehouse says Halcyon Amy Winehouse biopic can't happen

Amy Winehouse's father has claimed the Halcyon biopic based on the book 'Saving Amy' cannot go ahead because the producers have not asked permission to proceed with the project. According to TMZ, Mitch Winehouse - who is the the administrator of his late daughter's estate - says the proposed movie...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

A new Amy Winehouse biopic about the last years of her life is on the way

A biopic about the life of Amy Winehouse is on the way after Daphne Barak’s 2010 book Saving Amy was optioned by Halcyon Studios. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film will inevitably focus on the final years of the iconic singer’s life, as Barak’s book focuses on the same time period. The author recorded 40 hours of footage of Winehouse in the three years preceding her tragic death in 2011. Those years saw Winehouse struggle with substance abuse as her drug and alcohol addiction overcame her life and career.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Amy Winehouse Biopic is Currently in Works; Film on Late Singer’s Life to Be Based on Daphne Barak’s Book ‘Saving Amy’

A biopic on the life of the late singer Amy Winehouse is currently in production. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Halcyon Studios will produce the project after it optioned Daphne Barak’s 2010 book Saving Amy. Daphne Barak will only executive produce the upcoming film, which follows other films about Winehouse, including ‘Amy’, the A24 documentary by director Asif Kapadia that premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. Blonde: Ana De Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Biopic at Netflix Set For 2022 Release.
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

A biopic on Amy Winehouse in the works

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): A biopic on the life of the late singer Amy Winehouse is currently in production. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Halcyon Studios will produce the project after it optioned Daphne Barak's 2010 book 'Saving Amy'. Daphne Barak will only executive produce the upcoming film, which...
MoviesVice

We don't need another tragic Amy Winehouse movie

News of an Amy Winehouse movie always starts the same: a press release promising ‘unseen new footage’ and ‘unprecedented access’ into the life of the late singer, who died a decade ago of alcohol poisoning; a tragic ending for arguably the most important British artists of her generation. There is always a feigned importance to them: a “necessity” rooted in the idea of us learning something from her plight, about fame, addiction or tabloid media. Truth be told, we know about this already. We have watched, almost from the moment of her death, filmmakers, journalists and even her own family ruminate upon who Amy was and what her story represented. Now, we have another movie -- this time a biopic -- based on the 2010 non-fiction book Saving Amy by journalist Daphne Barak.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince's Oldest Brother & Heir to His Estate John Nelson Passed Away, Sister Announced in Heartbreaking Post

Late American singer and songwriter Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has announced the death of her older brother and heir to the singer's estate, John Nelson. On April 21, 2016, the world mourned the death of celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, androgynous persona, and incredible vocal range.
Relationship Adviceprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: 'Drama queen' granddaughter is refusing COVID vaccine

My husband and I have two granddaughters whom we cherish. I am growing increasingly concerned with the behavior of their parents toward the youngest one. "Camille" has always been the "drama queen." If she didn't get her way, she pitched a fit and her parents acquiesced. As she got older,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night. To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself. Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer, classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
PopCrush

Here’s What Madonna’s Six Kids Look Like Today

The Queen of Pop celebrated her birthday by giving us a rare gift. Madonna, who turned 63 on Aug. 16, marked the occasion by sharing a new photo with all six of her children. Appearing toward the end of a gallery of pics Madonna posted on Instagram, the updated family portrait features Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone.
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Woman who had ‘affair’ with zoo chimpanzee asked to ‘change behaviour’ and ‘let him be a chimp’

A woman who had quite a close relationship with one of the chimpanzees in a zoo has been asked to moderate her behaviour when visiting him because their bond is preventing him from connecting with the other animals. Adie Timmermans claimed she had been told by Antwerp zoo in Belgium not to visit Chita, a 38-year-old chimpanzee.Speaking to Belgian news channel ATV, she said she had been visiting Chita every week for four years and had a “real relationship” with him akin to “having an affair”. She claimed she had been banned from visiting, adding: “I love that animal,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy