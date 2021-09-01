Amy Winehouse's father claims Halcyon biopic on star based on book Saving Amy is ‘100% not allowed’: Claims producers have yet to ask permission for material

Amy Winehouse's father claims the Halcyon biopic based on the book Saving Amy will not proceed because producers have yet to ask permission.

Mitch Winehouse, the administrator of his late daughter's estate, said they have plans for their own biopic and owns all the rights, so the production company's film is '100 percent not allowed'.

Halcyon is producing the film after it optioned Daphne Barak's 2010 book 'Saving Amy', which was based on more than 40 hours of footage, photos and notes with the singer during her final three years.

Amy Winehouse's father claims the Halcyon biopic based on the book Saving Amy will not proceed because producers have yet to ask permission (pictured together in 2008)

Halcyon is producing the film after it optioned Daphne Barak's 2010 book 'Saving Amy', which was based on more than 40 hours of footage, photos and notes with the singer

Mitch said the company have not reached out to him or to her record label, Universal, to use any of her music, according to TMZ.

Former cab driver Mitch says there's an authorised biopic in the works in the UK, with plans for filming to begin next year.

He added that Halcyon needs permission from the estate to make a biopic because it controls her image.

Journalist Daphne Barak said the project is not a biopic, but rather her story with her footage featuring herself with Amy over the years.

Mitch Winehouse, the administrator of his late daughter's estate, said they have plans for their own biopic so the production company's film is '100 percent not allowed'

She said: 'I have all of the releases and legal agreements needed. Just like the NFTs being marketed on OG2D, this material is also all legally my property to sell.'

Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement, as reported by NME: 'Our team is honoured to be working on this project.

'Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible.'

Amy died on July 23, 2011 from alcohol poisoning aged 27.

In July, BBC Two aired a documentary Reclaiming Amy, for the 10 year anniversary of her death.

Mitch said the studio company have not reached out to him or to her record label, Universal, to use any of her music for the biopic

Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement that the company was 'honoured to be working on this project' and that Amy was 'the voice of a generation'

In it, her loved ones described her as 'the governor' and 'a feral cat' as they revealed they were powerless to stop her drugs and alcohol addiction.

In scenes from the programme, Mitch explained, despite them all staging several interventions to help her, 'you couldn't tell her what to do'.

During the special programme, Mitch, reported by The Mirror, said: 'You couldn't tell her to do or not do something. If she was going to do it, she'd do it. Nobody controlled Amy. She was the governor.'

Amy's friend and stylist Naomi Parry echoed Mitch's sentiments: 'She looked like you could put her over your shoulder and take her somewhere but it would be like picking up a feral cat. It's going to scratch your eyes out.'