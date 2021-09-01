Cancel
Rylan Clark-Neal will return to his BBC Radio 2 show THIS weekend after a 10-week break following his split from husband Dan

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Rylan Clark-Neal will return to his BBC Radio 2 show for the first time in two months this Saturday.

The presenter, 32, made the decision to step back from the airwaves in June after announcing his split from husband Dan, and said he was prioritising his mental heath.

Zoe Ball confirmed his return during her radio show on Wednesday morning, telling listeners: 'I have some really wonderful news to share with you Radio 2 listeners.

Return: Rylan Clark-Neal will return to his BBC Radio 2 show for the first time this Saturday since announcing his split from husband Dan

'Our dear friend and station buddy Rylan is gonna be back to his show on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday.

'I know we've all missed him so much, so many of you wonderful listeners have reached out and sent him so much love. But he's gonna be back to his show. Oh I've missed you Rylan. 3pm to 6pm on Saturday.'

She added: 'He's made of magic that one, so we'll welcome him back with big arms. I might even come in and do that running along the platform thing where you run to give someone a hug, and then run straight past them.'

Several fans took to Twitter to react to the news of Rylan's return, with one writing: 'Fantastic, missed my Saturday Afternoon dose of @Rylan will be good to hear your voice again'.

Breakup: The presenter, 32, made the decision to step back from the airwaves amid the breakup and said he was prioritising his mental heath (Rylan and Dan pictured in 2017) 

Another listener said: 'Such a lovely man! Adds a touch a joy to everything he does. Top man!' while another said: 'Wonderful!!! Can't wait to listen!!!'

The star, who rose to fame on X Factor nine years ago, revealed in June that he and Dan had split after six years of marriage and made the decision to step back from work.

Taking to Instagram in July, he penned: 'I just wanted to write a message to thank you all for the love and kindness you have shown us.

'We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love the most. I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course. Thank you for being patient with me X'.

Return: Zoe Ball confirmed his return during her radio show on Wednesday morning
Reaction: Several fans took to Twitter to react to the news of Rylan's return, with one writing: 'Fantastic, missed my Saturday Afternoon dose of @Rylan will be good to hear your voice again'

With his return to airwaves impending, Rylan is reportedly set to make his television comeback on Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off It Takes Two.

According to reports in The Sun, Rylan will return to the BBC2 show after co-presenting it alongside Zoe Ball for the past two years.

With 50-year-old Zoe quitting It Takes Two back in May, Rylan will allegedly sit alongside Strictly professional Janette Manrara, 37, for the extra ballroom dancing instalment which is starting next month.

A source revealed to the publication that Rylan has missed working and is 'hopeful' be back on fans' screens soon.

They said: 'Rylan’s spent time away from the spotlight focusing on his wellbeing surrounded by friends and family.

Split: The star, who rose to fame on X Factor nine years ago, revealed in June that he and Dan had split after six years of marriage and made the decision to step back from work

'It’s all looking positive and the team at It Takes Two always have a lot of fun filming. It’s a joyful show to work on.

'Of course, everyone backstage wants what’s best for Rylan and aren’t putting pressure on him.'

MailOnline contacted representatives for Rylan and Strictly Come Dancing for comment at the tine.

Last month it was revealed that former Pussycat Doll Nicole and Simon Cowell are 'amongst the stars rallying around the presenter' who is in a 'very dark place' amid the breakdown of his marriage.

Grateful: The star took to Instagram at the beginning of July to write a message to his 1.4million followers 

It was reported that Katie Price, 43, has 'been his rock' as he comes to term with what has happened, while Ruth Langsford has also been offering her support.

A source told Closer: 'Katie Price in particular has been his rock over the last few weeks, and given she's been through three marriage splits herself, she understands the torment he's going through.

'Nicole has also been messaging him and has given him a list of books that have helped her through painful break-ups.'

The source further revealed to the publication that Rylan was in a 'very dark place' but found it 'hugely comforting' to have his friends supporting him.

Television return? Rylan is reportedly set to make his television comeback on Strictly Come Dancing 's spin-off It Takes Two

