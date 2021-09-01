Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Pictured: British tourist fighting for life a week after he was stabbed by waiter at Majorca restaurant after arguing about his fiancee's steak

By Ross Ibbetson, Natalia Penza For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A British tourist is still fighting for his life a week after he was stabbed by a waiter in Majorca following a row about his fiancee's steak.

Lloyd Wood, 44, remains in intensive care after suffering a heart attack when he was rushed to hospital after being knifed in the stomach and leg.

It is understood that the waiter was also stabbed in the argument which erupted over a ribeye served at the Don Denis restaurant in Can Picafort last Wednesday.

Police are investigating but have not yet made any arrests - they still need to interview Mr Wood who remains in a critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sT8sm_0bjZFNVm00
Lloyd Wood, 44, (left) remains in intensive care after suffering a heart attack when he was rushed to hospital after being knifed in the stomach and leg. Mr Wood, an engineer from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, had travelled to Majorca with Janine Parr, 41, (right) to celebrate their recent engagement.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpK4F_0bjZFNVm00
Ms Parr and Mr Wood announced their engagement four weeks ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3We20d_0bjZFNVm00
Blood on the ground beside an outdoor table and paramedics at the scene of the stabbing at Don Denis in Can Picafort last Wednesday 

A source told The Sun: 'They didn't think he would make it through the night at one stage.

'He is still in a serious condition in the intensive care unit.'

Worried relatives have flown from the UK but have not been able to be at his bedside because of Covid restrictions

Mr Wood, an engineer from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, travelled to Majorca with Janine Parr, 41, to celebrate their recent engagement.

The mother-of-four had earlier anounced their wedding plans to friends in an Instagram post.

The café worker said: 'Lloyd asked me to marry him and of course I said yes! So excited for our future together.'

She has not posted to her profile since the stabbing.

Mr Wood lost a lot of blood at the scene, with photos showing spatters on the floor around an outdoor table at Don Denis.

The unidentified waiter suffered injuries which were described as less serious.

Emergency responders stabilised Mr Wood at the scene before he was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in Palma.

The unnamed waiter is said to have treated in another hospital in the town of Muro.

Restaurant manager Jaime Soberats blamed the incident on a disagreement over the quality of the meat.

Speaking last week, Mr Soberats said: 'I saw the meat before it was taken to the table and it looked very acceptable to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvQLY_0bjZFNVm00
Can Picafort is described as an ideal resort for families and couples and is a short drive from Puerto Alcudia which is popular with Brits

'I don't know whether it had anything to do with how well done the meat was which is the typical problem we face sometimes in keeping customers happy.

'I didn't witness the incident itself because I had to leave the restaurant to go to the supermarket and buy some extra supplies.

'The witnesses and the two men involved are not at the restaurant today because they're giving statements but what I've been told is the tourist went beserk because he wasn't happy with the rib steak his partner had ordered.'

Can Picafort is described as an ideal resort for families and couples and is a short drive from Puerto Alcudia which is popular with Brits.

Comments / 2

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
90K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Majorca#Waiter#Fiancee#Steak#Restaurant Manager#Uk#British#Covid#Mirfield#Son Espases Hospital#Picafort#Brits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
AnimalsInternational Business Times

12 Dogs Rip Apart 20-Year-Old Student In Front Of Friend At Picnic Spot

In a horrific incident, a pack of dogs used to guard a herd of goats ripped apart a 20-year-old student in Italy. The victim of the vicious attack was identified as Simona Cavallaro. The university student was walking with a friend at a popular picnic spot in a pine forest at Mount Fiorino in Calabria, a region in southern Italy, when 12 canines mauled her to death.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Abusive husband guilty of murdering estranged wife by pouring petrol on her and burning down house

An abusive husband who killed his estranged wife in a house fire has been found guilty of her murder.Damion Simmons, 45, doused Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, in petrol and set fire to her home in Harlesden, northwest London, in April last year.The pair had been married since 2019 but their relationship broke down and Simmons began a campaign of abuse and torment against his former partner in the months leading up to her death.A jury at the Old Bailey heard how in the hours before her death, Simmons posted a naked picture of Ms Keane-Simmons on Instagram.She reported the image to...
HomelessBBC

Arthur's Seat death: Man charged with murder of Fawziyah Javed

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who fell from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh. Kashif Anwar, 27, made no plea as he appeared in private during a short hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Prosecutors claim Mr Anwar killed charity volunteer Fawziyah Javed, 31, from...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

British transgender couple say a nurse did not let them see their newborn baby

A transgender couple who went into hospital to visit their newborn baby said a nurse did not let them see their daughter because they were “not the legal parents”.Jake and Hannah Graf, from south London, said that they were both “nearly in tears” in the hospital car park after the nurse said that they would not be allowed to meet the baby girl.Millie was born just an hour prior to Mr and Ms Graf arriving at the hospital in Belfast in April 2020, in the early months of the Covid pandemic.A surrogate is the legal parent in the UK unless...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Kerry deaths: ‘Husband, wife and son’ found dead at home in suspected murder-suicide in Ireland

Three members of the same family died from gunshot wounds at a property in Co Kerry in a suspected murder-suicide, Irish authorities have confirmed.After being called to a home in Listowel on Tuesday evening, Gardai discovered the deceased as well as a firearm at the scene. They found the bodies of a woman in her 60s and her son, who was in his 20s, inside the property, and the body of a man in his 60s outside the back of the building. A Gardai spokesperson said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths. The...
Public SafetySunderland Echo

Angry Sunderland mum sparked blaze at home of "friend with benefits"

Kierra Levitt was left alone in the man's flat when he went out at at around 10.15pm on December 19 last year and had ordered them a pizza for when he got back. But Newcastle Crown Court heard, while he was away, the 30-year-old sparked a fire in his hallway then sent him messages warning "be the last time you tryand mug me off", "watch your house go up in flames" and "you won't have no home left" and got a taxi home.
Accidentsohmymag.co.uk

Freak accident: Aunt dies after making nephew bacon sandwich

An extremely unfortunate freak accident in which a woman strangled by her own pyjamas took place inBlackburn, Lancashire. The women in question, Jackie Cottrill, 52, was found asphyxiated by her pyjamas on the oven door after making her nephew abacon sandwich. Very little is known as to how the freak accident occurred leaving the police department in charge of the investigation completely dumbfounded. Coroner James Adeley described the incident as 'extraordinarily back luck,' saying that:
Family Relationshipsfoxsanantonio.com

Husband, family mourn young woman killed on her wedding night

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of the Utah bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night shared more about the 26-year-old and the crash. Angelica Dhondup was killed leaving her wedding to her high school sweetheart. To her family she was known as “Jelly.” Her new husband and three children will go from her wedding to funeral in a matter of days.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

“We saw her hand and foot were different before they took her away.’: Mom to daughter with congenital limb difference vows ‘I wouldn’t have her any other way’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My history before getting settled down with a family is quite long. I’m a 26 year old Norwegian woman from Hordaland, West Norway. I’m together with my best friend, a lovely man from Dublin, Ireland who is 32 years old. We meet when we where living in Fuengirola in Spain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy