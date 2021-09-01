Cooper signs executive order extending statewide orders for COVID-19 testing & vaccination

The law allows New Yorkers to virtually participate in local government meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation, which was initially implemented by Executive Order during last year’s State of Emergency, allows state and local government meetings that are normally held in person to be held remotely instead, as long as the public has the ability to view or listen to the meeting and as long as the meeting is recorded and later transcribed. Hochul said this statutory change will reduce the need for congregation at public meetings while the Delta variant is prevalent, while ensuring public business can continue.