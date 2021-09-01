Cancel
Cooper signs executive order extending statewide orders for COVID-19 testing & vaccination

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
wcti12.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWLOS — On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 229. The Executive Order extends several provisions outlined in Executive Order 224 that direct the State Health Director to issue statewide standing orders for testing and vaccination. Additionally, this Order directs cabinet agencies to implement the COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy developed by the North Carolina Office of Human Resources (OSHR).

