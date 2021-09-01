Fall and fire safety: Chesterfield Fire and EMS helps seniors risk-proof their homes

In 2015, an elderly woman fell inside her Chesterfield apartment and it was nearly 48 hours before a maintenance worker in the building heard her faint screams for help. “She had been on the floor for two days,” says Kimberly Rideout, who joined Chesterfield Fire and EMS in 2014. This is just the kind of accident Rideout is working to prevent in her role as the department’s fire and life educator.