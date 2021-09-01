Save the Monarchs!

Did you know that Phoenix plays host to the migrating monarch butterfly each year? We see them arrive in September and wave goodbye around May as they make their way to cooler climates for the summer.

The monarch’s multi-generation, 3,000-mile-long migration and dramatic overwintering habits capture our imagination. But this key pollinator is currently struggling; the western population of the monarch butterfly has declined by 99 percent over the last 25 years. But one simple action can help them survive and thrive: plant!

Native milkweed and native nectar plants are essential for monarch survival. With the fall planting season in Phoenix about to start, consider planting native milkweed and native nectar plants to provide habitat for monarchs and other pollinators. From one or two potted plants on a balcony to landscaping an entire yard or business park and anything in between, it all makes a difference.

Working together, we can create a web of much needed habitat resources throughout Phoenix for this important species. Plus, we save on water use and support our native biodiversity by avoiding high water budget plants in favor of those native to the Phoenix region. ​