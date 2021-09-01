Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

Communities In Schools of Chesterfield adds its 10th school

By ANNOUNCEMENTS COMPILED BY ANNE DALTON
chesterfieldobserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the start of the new school year, Communities In Schools of Chesterfield (CIS-C) has launched its programming in a 10th school – Manchester Middle School. Through its research-based and data-driven approach, CIS-C will work with the school’s administrators, teachers, students, families and community members to identify the greatest needs among the student population and then work to drive applicable supports and resources to meet those needs. In adding Manchester Middle to its portfolio of schools, CIS-C will be completing a feeder pattern – the pathway a student follows from elementary to middle and, finally, to high school. The two CIS-C schools that connect with Manchester’s feeder pattern are Chalkley Elementary and Meadowbrook High.

