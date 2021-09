The operators of LockFile ransomware have adopted new techniques, including "intermittent encryption," to help evade detection, according to cybersecurity firm Sophos. For example, the ransomware gang is only partially encrypting documents. Partial encryption is generally used by ransomware operators to speed up the encryption process; this technique has previously been implemented by BlackMatter, DarkSide and LockBit 2.0, says Mark Loman, director of engineering at Sophos and the author of the research report.