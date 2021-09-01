Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Lotus driver’s dashcam footage shows ambulance pulling out in front of him as he overtakes - but who is in the wrong?

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A Lotus driver shared footage of the moment he had to slam on his brakes when an ambulance pulled out in front of him as he tried to overtake it - and sparked an online debate over who was in the wrong.

Nic Foxton, 53, from Skipton, North Yorkshire, was driving along the A835 near Leckmelm in Wester Ross in the Scottish Highlands when he came up behind an ambulance at the back of a line of traffic.

Footage shows Mr Foxton, who says he knows the area well, hang back before accelerating and pulling out to overtake the ambulance, which he said was travelling at 40mph along the 60mph road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGAVk_0bjZEEfs00
Nic Foxton came up behind the ambulance in his Lotus Elise on the A835 near Leckmelm in Wester Ross, in the Scottish Highlands, on August 19 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEdti_0bjZEEfs00
He moved into the opposite lane and, with no oncoming traffic, planned to overtake the ambulance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiKX6_0bjZEEfs00
With just a few feet between the two vehicles, the ambulance indicated and a moment later pulled out and blocked the Lotus's path - forcing Mr Foxton to brake heavily

After Mr Foxton pulls onto the opposite side of the road, the ambulance indicates and pulls out in front of his Lotus Elise - forcing him to brake heavily and abandon his own overtaking attempt.

He shared the footage to Facebook yesterday captioned: 'Mirror, signal, manoeuvre *unless you're a Scottish ambulance driver.'

But social media users were divided over which driver was at fault.

One suggested Mr Foxton was driving like he 'wanted to see the inside of an ambulance', while another suggested the ambulance driver should have used his mirrors.

Today Mr Foxton said: 'I was on holiday, I'm a regular visitor to the area normally at least once a year.

'I was going out for the day intending to visit Gairloch. I started from Ullapool where I was staying and found myself joining the back of traffic soon after leaving Ullapool.

'I'm familiar with the road but found this was the first opportunity to pass traffic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lU7zE_0bjZEEfs00
Nic Foxton said he had waited for a clear view of the road ahead with no traffic coming the opposite way before pulling out into the offside lane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cmVe_0bjZEEfs00
Mr Foxton was driving a Lotus Elise, pictured, during his break to the Scottish Highlands 

'I'm patient and waited till there was a clear view of the road ahead with no traffic coming the opposite way.

'Checked behind, indicated, checked again and pulled out to overtake while accelerating.

'I had plenty of opportunity to be observed while overtaking and kept the indicator on while out in the offside lane.

'As I drew up to the offside rear of the ambulance it put on its right indicator and pulled straight out into my path.

'I was forced to brake and the car slid a little but was controlled very quickly.

'I sounded the horn and decided to pull back into the safe side of the road.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSmLT_0bjZEEfs00
Mr Foxton believes the ambulance should not have pulled out in front of him while he was trying to overtake it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERDVy_0bjZEEfs00
Mr Foxton said the ambulance and the other car were travelling at 40mph on a 60mph road

One Facebook viewer said: 'Why are you overtaking like that unless you want to see the inside of a private ambulance.

'Yes it's clear ahead but you still can't see far enough to be sure it's safe.'

Another disagreed: 'He waited for a safe overtake and went for it, the ambulance driver was wrong obviously he did not use his mirrors.'

Another viewer said: 'The guy was probably going for the overtake anyway but obviously he didn't accelerate as quickly as you and probably didn't expect to be overtaken either, that said a final check is always a good thing.'

And one member of the Facebook group added: 'The sports car driver isn't actually in the wrong, as much as I hate to say it.

'If he had the right indicator on and overtook then the ambulance should have waited for him to pass then overtake.'

MailOnline has approached the Scottish Ambulance Service for a comment.

Police Scotland confirmed they have no record of the incident.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
90K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dashcam#The Ambulance#Overtaking#Brake#Lotus Elise#Mirror#Scottish#Mailonline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
Related
TrafficBBC

CCTV records car driving down Birmingham railway tracks

CCTV footage shows the moment a car is driven down railway tracks in Birmingham. It happened near Duddeston railway station and British Transport Police said it resulted in damage totalling more than £23,000, along with passenger delays of up to eight hours. The driver, Aaron O’Halloran, 32, of Proctor Street,...
TrafficBBC

Motorcyclist, 63, killed in Ayrshire road crash

A motorcyclist has died after a road crash in Ayrshire. The 63-year-old man was riding his red Honda motorbike on the A70 between Ayr and the village of Coylton on 5 September at about 14:10 when it collided with a blue Nissan Qashqui car. Emergency services attended but the motorcyclist...
TrafficBBC

Driver jailed after son-in-law paralysed in post-party crash

A driver who had been drinking and taking drugs hours before she crashed her car, leaving her son-in-law paralysed, has been jailed. Jacqueline Dewhurst, 45, admitted flipping her car into a field in Lincolnshire in August 2020, leaving her passenger with a serious spinal injury. The car, which had a...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
TrafficPosted by
Motor1.com

See Semi Truck Hauling Huge Turbine Blade Impaled By Freight Train

Driving a semi truck isn't easy. Towing oversized loads is a greater challenge. And then you have something extremely long like wind turbine blades that require the equivalent space of a football field to make a basic turn. Getting stuck in the wrong place with such a load can make for a very tough day. If that place includes a railroad track, it can be a nightmare.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Amazon delivery driver goes viral after alerting woman to an ‘unsafe’ problem with her house

A TikTok video that has been viewed more than 3 million times shows a very considerate Amazon delivery driver point out to a customer that she is put herself at risk because her home doesn’t have any numbers on it. In the clip shared by Jessica Huseman, who claims to have only recently moved into her house, the delivery driver can be seen approaching the front door and begins talking when she notices that the house has a doorbell camera. The driver says: “Hello Jennifer, I hope your Monday’s going well. You have no markers on your house that...
Health ServicesPosted by
USA TODAY

Man called 911 to report a Tesla hit him, but the vehicle's cameras told a different story

Authorities arrested a Louisiana man who called 911 to report being struck by a Tesla after police reviewed video footage from the car that told a different story. Around 4 p.m. Friday, the Slidell Police Department said 47-year-old Arthur Bates Jr. called 911, saying the Tesla had backed into him and caused back, leg and neck injuries. Emergency services were called to the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy