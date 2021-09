Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) is single-handedly proving that meme coins — while fun in their own right — are not the rocket to the moon that crypto investors think they are. It’s becoming more glaringly apparent that robust blockchain networks are the crypto product of the future, rather than joke currencies. Solana, with its energy efficiency and its provenly impressive scaling, is a direct competitor to the largest coins in terms of market cap. Today, the network is adding to its ever-growing list of selling points its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. As the market goes live in the midst of a huge resurgence in demand for NFTs, the SOL coin is rocketing, and Solana price predictions are becoming highly sought out.