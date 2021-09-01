Cancel
Write Shortcuts Using Plain Text Code Using ‘Jellycuts’

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJellycuts is an app that lets you write Shortcuts using plain text language, similar to traditional programming. Features like the Icon Creator and JSON Dictionary Builder allow you to transfer your knowledge of Shortcuts into Jellycuts. Editor features: Syntax highlighting; change your editor theme; 60+ themes; automatic Light and Dark themes; auto completion for code; enable / disable line numbers; change editor font; change editor font size; debug terminal. You’ll find the documentation on the Jellycuts website to start learning.

Softwarephoronix.com

Linux Could Use A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Code

Current Linux block subsystem maintainer Jens Axboe started out in the late 90's taking over maintainership of the Linux kernel's CD-ROM driver code. However, as he's busy these days with IO_uring and other prominent I/O activities for Linux, he's hoping someone interested and capable would want to take over the Linux kernel's CD-ROM code.
SoftwareDigital Trends

How to use Live Text in MacOS Monterey

At WWDC in June 2021, Apple announced a neat new feature in MacOS Monterey called Live Text. This allows you to highlight text in any photo and use it in a huge number of ways. You can copy and paste the text, translate it, look it up, or search for it. If the text includes actionable info like an email address or a phone number, MacOS is smart enough to recognize it and suggest appropriate tasks to you, such as adding it to your contacts or starting a call.
ComputersMac Observer

Windows on Raspberry Pi Made Easier

There are tons of uses for a Raspberry Pi. One special effects team uses it for 3D mapping, and a seasoned veteran of the pocket-sized computer uses it to protect his package deliveries. It took some time, but you can finally install Windows on Raspberry Pi. You just have to really know what you’re doing, and the process is pretty intense. Some would even call it a waste of time. (I gasp at the thought of any Maker project being a waste of time, but I digress.) That was the case before a new script, dubbed WoR-flasher (for Windows on Raspberry), came out. This Linux-based script aims to make the process somewhat easier. The developer goes so far as to call it “a piece of cake”. I’ll be looking to test Windows on Raspberry Pi myself in the near future.
Softwareshutterbug.com

Auto-Generate Patterns in Photoshop to Spice Up Any Photograph (VIDEO)

Have you ever shot an outdoor portrait, or other image with a strong foreground subject, but wished the background was more attractive? If so, you won’t want to miss this quick Photoshop video. Unmesh Dinda is a globally popular image-editing instructor with a huge following on YouTube. His tutorials are...
Internetweandthecolor.com

Instagram Quote Templates with Modern Geometric Shapes in Muted Colors

Download this eye-catching set of Adobe Illustrator quote templates for Instagram and other social media channels. Created by graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @blackcatstudio, this set of Instagram quote templates comes with six fully customizable layouts. Each layout is based on a unique design characterized by geometric shapes in muted colors. Thanks to the modern, neutral style, you can use them for a wide range of topics. With a size of 1080 x 1080 px, the templates are ideal for use in social media channels such as Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Tumblr, and others. As mentioned before, these vector graphics are fully editable. You can add your own text in seconds. In addition, all design elements can be changed with just a few simple clicks.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use Google Docs as a Book Writing Software

You're writing a book, but you're not a rich author yet. Nonetheless, you still need free writing software. An auto-saving program. Software that allows you to access the draft from anywhere, track changes, and control who can edit it. Google Docs gives you a lot of tools that let you use the platform as your novel writing software.
TechnologyMac Observer

Great Suggestions For Repurposing an Older iPad Before You Recycle it

It’s always somewhat sad to let an old iPad go to the great recycle bin in the sky, especially as they tend to still be fairly functional. Earlier this week, the Digital Story podcast offered some great suggestions for repurposing the device and getting a bit more life out of it. I really like some of these.
SoftwareMac Observer

Readdle Releases Improved ‘Documents X’ File Manager

On Thursday Readdle has announced the launch of Documents X, a powerful update to its file manager. Features include Smart Actions to speed up your workflows, and faster access to cloud storage. Smart Actions are contextual recommendations that save your time, suggesting the best next action to take. Examples: Upload a file to Dropbox, and Documents suggests you share a link; Open a web page with a PDF file, and the app offers to download it; Download a music video, and Documents suggests extracting audio from it; Save a PDF from another app, and Documents lets you sign it right away; Move a photo, and Documents can show you its new location.
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Use and Customize a Theme in Google Sheets

If you want to add consistency and an attractive appearance to your spreadsheet, consider using a theme. In Google Sheets, you can select a premade theme as well as customize one to fit your style. About Themes in Google Sheets. If you’re concerned about too much pizzazz in a business...
Computerscreativebloq.com

Download files for 3D World 278

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 278, simply click this link and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World start a subscription. If you have any problems downloading this content,...
Computersmacsparky.com

Mac Power Users 604: Workflows with Jay Miller

Jay Miller, from Relay's new Conduit podcast, joins Stephen and me on the latest episode of Mac Power Users to share some knowledge about the best workflows for video meetings, getting more out of the emerging Craft app, and even more uses for a Mac mini. This episode of Mac...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to turn on Windows 10 Dark Mode automatically

Knowing how to turn on Windows 10 Dark Mode automatically saves you having to turn the feature on manually every night. As in other software and apps, Windows 10's dark theme offers an effective way to avoid straining your eyes when you're using your PC at night. When activated, it turns system elements such as your taskbar, menus (including the Start menu) and built-in apps like File Explorer dark, with the option to apply it to compatible third-party apps too.
Softwarehackernoon.com

Manipulate Images Using Text Commands via this AI

AI has the incredible ability to generate realistic images in pretty much any domain; real-life humans, cartoons, sketches, etc. Then, they could leverage it to take an image and edit it following a specific style, like changing it into a cartoon character or transforming any face into a smiling face. This is extremely complicated as the representation in which we edit the images is not human-friendly. The challenge is to edit only the wanted parts and keep everything else the same. Now, you can do that using only text! Learn more in the video…
ComputersApple Insider

How to display a custom message on your Mac's lock screen

If you frequently lock your Mac, or you allow guests to sign in to a special account, here's how to leave a message on the macOS lock screen for others to read. There are some situations where a Mac owner has to warn or inform other users of the same device on a regular basis. A reminder not to use a connected printer or peripheral, for example, or giving a heads-up that something on the Mac is being repaired or fixed.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

How To Use The Pro Tools Ultimate Field Recorder Workflow

In our recent podcast on all things Dialog, we discussed that the Pro Tools Field Recorder Workflow, introduced in Pro Tools 7, is still very much a thing in modern audio post-production workflows. Using embedded metadata and timecode from the BWAV files, the field recorder workflow in Pro Tools is...
ComputersMac Observer

Power Usage and iPhone Terminal — Mac Geek Gab 888

Today is full of Cool Stuff Found, tips, and questions, with focuses on your charging and power usage as well as seeing behind the scenes of your iPhone. Of course, there’s always more with your two favorite geeks, including third-party AirTags, migrating email, and maintaining your Mac! Press play and join John and Dave in learning at least five new things!
ComputersMac Observer

Using Folder Actions To Keep Your Mac Organized

Did you know Folder Actions still exist for macOS? Find out how to use them to organize your Mac folders in this Quick Tip from Mac Geek Gab 887. Check It Out: Using Folder Actions To Keep Your Mac Organized.

