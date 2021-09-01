Cancel
Stocks

Cathie Wood's Newest Ark ETF Focuses on Transparency

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 6 days ago
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management introduced a new ETF on Aug. 27 that focuses on transparency. The new Ark Transparency ETF will follow an index that tracks stocks of about 100 companies that receive high scores for transparency, according to Wood’s filing with the SEC. The Solactive transparency index excludes industries in alcohol, banking, chemicals, confectionary, fossil fuel transportation, gambling, metals, mineral, natural gas, oil, and tobacco.

MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals.

StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Heavily Shorted Stocks That Have Short Squeeze Potential This Week

In 2021, short selling has received a lot of attention. Throughout the year, the retail traders on social media platforms have successfully coordinated buying activities for heavily shorted stocks to trigger short squeezes. Article continues below advertisement. Short squeezes are sudden stock price surges that happen when a significant number...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Cathie Wood Piled Up Zoom Shares On Post-Earnings Slump

Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest believes Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ:ZM) cloud-based Zoom Phone service has significant space to grow. What Happened: Ark snapped up about $56 million worth of shares in Zoom last week after shares traded more than 16% down over concerns of business' growth slowing as economies reopen gradually.
Stockszycrypto.com

Ark’s Cathie Wood Firmly Counters Billionaire Paulson’s Take On Crypto Eventually Becoming Worthless

Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Invest, has spoken concerning what she thinks about John Paulson’s stance on cryptocurrencies. Speaking to Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein a while back, the legendary beneficiary of the U.S. housing market crash of 2008, Paulson, asserted that cryptocurrencies would prove to be “worthless” in the long term and strongly advised against investing in the asset class regardless of how popular they become.
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

Wall Street Is Bullish on REE Automotive Stock—Should You Be Too?

There have been several SPAC mergers in the EV (electric vehicle) industry over the last year. However, many of them trade below the SPAC IPO price of $10, which is frustrating investors. REE Automotive, which merged with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (VCVC), also trades way below the $10 price level. Will REE Automotive stock recover and go back up? Here’s what Wall Street analysts say about the Israel-based startup EV company.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Stomped on the Gas Today

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had roared ahead by 3.3% at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, and there might be three reasons this is happening. Let's address the first two reasons: On Friday, before the holiday weekend, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood reportedly told investors that because Tesla's share of the electric car market "has actually gone up fairly dramatically around the world," she now believes that the stock could be worth $3,000 a share by 2025 instead of the $755 or so that it costs today.
Stocksinvesting.com

ARK Innovation ETF: It’s Gaining Traction Again

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund launched by ARK Invest. The vehicle aims to invest in scalable and innovative public companies around the globe. I am bullish on the ETF. Attracting a New Type of Investor. It's safe to say that the ARK hype has...
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Cathie Wood: Crypto Market in a ‘Period of Explosive Innovation’

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, founder, CEO, and CIO of Ark Capital (global asset investment group), Cathie Wood, has refuted claims made by skeptics such as John Paulson that the crypto market is only a short-term gamble and a bubble that will inevitably burst. When host Brian Sozzi...
Stocksinvestmentu.com

Arkk ETF Review – The Innovative ETF that Invests in Growth

If you think you missed out on the high-growth stock revolution of 2020, think again. This Arkk ETF review will take a deep dive into the innovative ETF that everyone is talking about since its explosive year in 2020. The Ark Innovative ETF (NYSE: ARKK) outperformed in 2020, growing over...
Stocksetftrends.com

ETF of the Week: T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. TEQI Invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks, with an emphasis on large-capitalization stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued. For more information regarding the risks of the Fund, see the risk section below.

