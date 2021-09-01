Cathie Wood’s Newest Ark ETF Focuses on Transparency
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management introduced a new ETF on Aug. 27 that focuses on transparency. The new Ark Transparency ETF will follow an index that tracks stocks of about 100 companies that receive high scores for transparency, according to Wood’s filing with the SEC. The Solactive transparency index excludes industries in alcohol, banking, chemicals, confectionary, fossil fuel transportation, gambling, metals, mineral, natural gas, oil, and tobacco.marketrealist.com
