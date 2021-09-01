Cancel
Ohio State

How to watch Syracuse football's season opener at Ohio: TV, live streaming info

By Stephen Bailey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse football kicks off Year 6 of the Dino Babers era at Ohio on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Orange and Bobcats are pegged near level footing by various oddsmakers. For SU, the contest marks an initial opportunity to put a 1-10 2020 further in the rearview mirror. Babers and Co. are hopeful that a deeper, more experienced group of players will be able to hold up over the course of a 12-game slate that doesn't include an off week until the three-quarters mark.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports

Syracuse's Duce Chestnut named ACC co-rookie of Week 1 after breakout debut

Syracuse football cornerback Duce Chestnut was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's co-rookie of the week after his sensational debut at Ohio. The true freshman from Camden, N.J., logged eight tackles, including a team-high five solo stops, to go with a fourth-down pass break-up and a late-game interception in the Orange's 29-9 win against the Bobcats on Saturday. After the contest, he dedicated the performance to a childhood friend who passed away earlier in the week.
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders’ Sideline Outfit Going Viral Tonight

Few NFL players, if any, had has much swag during their playing days as Deion Sanders. It makes sense that he would bring that to his coaching days. Jackson State, the college football program led by the former NFL star, is opening its 2021 regular season against Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lead the Rattlers, 7-6, on Sunday evening.
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
The Spun

Tony Romo Names 1 Sleeper Team To Watch This Season

ESPN host Mike Greenberg revealed his bold “sleeper” team prediction for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Greenberg likes the Washington Football Team. “The NFL gets so much attention all year round that it’s hard to imagine it could ever have a secret as well kept as the Washington Football Team is heading into this year,” he said.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
College football rankings: Penn State, Iowa, UCLA to move up as LSU, Oklahoma drop in top 25 polls

The college football rankings won't get released on Sunday as usual because Week 1 of the 2021 season extends all the way through Labor Day on Monday night when Ole Miss and Louisville will face off in Atlanta. So while we won't be able to make our usual AP Top 25 projections in our normal "Tomorrow's Top 25 Today" column, we can certainly identify movement that is sure to occur once the new rankings are released Tuesday.
Dabo Swinney trolled on social media after Clemson loss to Georgia

Dabo Swinney has won 2 national championships at the helm of the Clemson program — 1 with Deshaun Watson as his quarterback, the other with Trevor Lawrence. However, the DJ Uiagalelei era got off to a lackluster start on Saturday night in Charlotte, as the Georgia defense absolutely dominated the Tigers en route to a 10-3 win.
Oregon football: Will Kayvon Thibodeaux play vs. Ohio State?

Oregon’s star pass rusher, Kayvon Thibodeaux, left Saturday’s game against Fresno State with a lower leg injury. The Oregon Ducks were flying high in the early goings of their season-opening game against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux introduced himself early in the game after recording a vicious strip-sack on quarterback Jake Haener. However, Thibodeaux would later leave the game with a lower left leg injury and was spotted in a walking boot.
AL.com

What Miami coach Manny Diaz said after Alabama crushed Canes

There wasn’t much for Miami coach Manny Diaz to say after Alabama handed down a 44-13 beating in the Saturday season opener. So he opened his postgame comments with “Quite simply, just congratulations to Alabama.”. Let’s take a quick look at what was said in Miami’s postgame. -- Diaz said...

