How to watch Syracuse football's season opener at Ohio: TV, live streaming info
Syracuse football kicks off Year 6 of the Dino Babers era at Ohio on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Orange and Bobcats are pegged near level footing by various oddsmakers. For SU, the contest marks an initial opportunity to put a 1-10 2020 further in the rearview mirror. Babers and Co. are hopeful that a deeper, more experienced group of players will be able to hold up over the course of a 12-game slate that doesn't include an off week until the three-quarters mark.247sports.com
