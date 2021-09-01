Cancel
Upcoming Gameplay Changes Announced for EA Sports PGA Tour

By Cory Wells on September 1, 2021
Cover picture for the articleWhile EA Sports PGA Tour isn’t set to release until the Spring, quite a bit of news has been revealed involving EA’s return to golf. Today, EA Sports has revealed the upcoming changes to gameplay that will be coming to EA Sports PGA Tour. While the game will feature the FedExCup, EA will be adding the three FedExCup Playoff matches at launch for 2022. These include the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship – TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee; Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware; and East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

