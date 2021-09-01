Gigi Hadid Is Raising Khai as a Farm Baby
Glimpses of Khai, daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, have been few and far between—rare enough, in fact, that it’s easy to forget that she was born almost a full year ago. The supermodel reminded her followers as much on Tuesday by sneaking a few photos of the 11-month-old into a carousel documenting life on the idyllic family farm, which has been Khai’s home since birth. While Hadid has previously posted photos of Khai wearing Versace, it appears that her everyday wardrobe is much more casual; one photo features her looking like a petite lil’ farmhand in overalls, just like she did earlier this year when matching her mom in Isabel Marant.www.wmagazine.com
Comments / 0