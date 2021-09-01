Gigi Hadid Is Raising Khai as a Farm Baby

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share some cute bonding photos while vacationing in what looks like Ibiza with the Hadids. The singer has been dating Bella and Gigi’s younger brother Anwar Hadid since June 2019, and while not everyone gets along with their significant other’s family, it looks like these girls are BESTIES. It’s hard to know when, exactly, they all became friends, but based on their long history of hang sessions, Dua Lipa’s friendship with Gigi and Bella Hadid seems to have sprung up with the same electricity as her romance with their little brother. You can tell that the girls have a strong bond of their own. So, is Dua Lipa actually friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid? Here's the deal.