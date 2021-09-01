Cancel
Technology

Thrustmaster Introduces New T248 Racing Wheel

By Cory Wells on September 1, 2021
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrustmaster is propelling its racing wheels into the new generation of consoles. It has announced the new T248 Racing Wheel that is compatible with PS4, PS5 and PC. It features a hybrid design that uses both a wheel and gear system for the wheel, itself. It also offers a racing display with more than 20 variations to offer a variety of information to the racer. Racers will be able to choose from three different types of force feedback to provide better feedback and realism on different types of racing games. The wheel is leather-wrapped and includes 25 action buttons to allocate commands. The T248 will be available on October 21 in America and Europe and will release at a later date for the rest of the world.

