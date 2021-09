Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), the real estate iBuying company that recently went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, is on the move today. As of 2:30 p.m. EDT, the real estate technology stock was higher by a staggering 28% in just its second day of trading under its new ticker symbol, OPAD. In fact, the move higher was such a sharp one that Offerpad triggered a circuit breaker and was temporarily halted earlier in the trading session.