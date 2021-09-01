Intermodal Summit: Breaking down information silos

From the Association of American Railroads (AAR) Rail Time Indicators. Graphs and excerpts reprinted with permission. Intermodal is navigating many of the same challenges that have plagued global supply chains for months, such as shutdowns at ports and manufacturing centers in Asia; port congestion; labor and capacity shortages at docks, warehouses, and drayage firms; container and chassis shortages; natural and man-made disasters (e.g., wildfires, hurricanes, and ships getting stuck in canals). Pressures are intensifying as retailers, many of whom already have much lower inventories than they’d like, are trying to stock up for the upcoming holiday season. At this point, no one knows if things will get worse before they get better, and if they do get worse, how much worse they will get.