Intermodal Summit: Breaking down information silos

By Grace Sharkey
freightwaves.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Intermodal Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How global trade data silos affect intermodal shipping. DETAILS: Terminal49 co-founder and CEO Akshay Dodeja describes the problem of data silos in global trade and how they negatively impact intermodal carriers. Dodeja explains how international shipping companies can open up this data to provide true visibility and better planning for shippers and carriers who haul those goods once they reach their port of discharge.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Freightwaves#Terminal49 Co Founder#Terminal 49#Live Nation Entertainment#Cma#Api
