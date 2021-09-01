Hot seat? Nope, just a pivotal season for Temple football and third-year coach Rod Carey. | Mike Jensen
That’s the way to view Rod Carey’s position at Temple going into 2021. No, 1-6 in 2020 was not what Owls fans wanted to see from Carey’s second season in charge at 10th and Diamond. It is important, however, to realize that 2020 was not representative of much more than this: The pandemic did not treat all college football programs the same, certainly not in the American Athletic Conference.www.inquirer.com
Comments / 0