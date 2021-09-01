Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temple, PA

Hot seat? Nope, just a pivotal season for Temple football and third-year coach Rod Carey. | Mike Jensen

By Mike Jensen
inquirer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s the way to view Rod Carey’s position at Temple going into 2021. No, 1-6 in 2020 was not what Owls fans wanted to see from Carey’s second season in charge at 10th and Diamond. It is important, however, to realize that 2020 was not representative of much more than this: The pandemic did not treat all college football programs the same, certainly not in the American Athletic Conference.

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Temple, PA
Sports
City
Akron, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Temple, PA
Temple, PA
College Sports
Temple, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Jensen
Person
Steve Addazio
Person
Rod Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple Football#College Football#American Football#Aac#Penn State#Espn#College Gameday#Boston College#Rutgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Hill

Fraud trial begins against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

The fraud trial for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, with the prosecution and defense delivering opening arguments in the highly anticipated case. Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos and at one point Holmes’s boyfriend, were both...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation’s capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Though no specific...

Comments / 0

Community Policy