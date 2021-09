SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After having much more comfortable air filter into the ArkLaTex yesterday, we are tracking an amazing day on tap for the region. Temperatures will still be on the toasty side, and you can expect that to continue through the rest of the week, but the humidity will also be muted as well. The muted humidity will help the sunshine and highs in the mid-90s feel a whole lot more tolerable compared to what we have seen previous weeks. As we head towards the weekend you can expect more of the same for the region as we are locked into this hot and dry pattern. Our next chance for rain will not come until early next week when showers and storms will be possible on Monday.