CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Letter of intention to file suit?

By Asked in San Jose, CA
avvo.com
 8 days ago

Send the the notice of intention before filing. Hopefully you have a dentist’s written report supporting your claim that the defendant committed malpractice. Please do not message or call me unless you are a serious prospective client. The discussions would be outside this forum and would not be visible to the public. If you have additional follow up questions or additional facts to add, re-draft them into a new question and post the new question. My responses on this website DO NOT constitute a consultation, nor do they establish an attorney-client relationship. Only a written retention agreement signed by client and myself will establish an attorney-client relationship.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsBusiness Insider

7.5 million workers just lost their unemployment benefits and Biden didn't step in: 'I'm very, very angry because this is an attempt, in my opinion, to force us all back to work in low paying jobs'

Around 7.5 million Americans lost their unemployment benefits over the weekend. The end of federal pandemic-era unemployment marks one of the biggest fiscal cliffs ever. Many workers say it's too early as Delta rages, but federal and local governments aren't stepping up. See more stories on Insider's business page. A...
Businesstheintell.com

Guest Opinion: We've failed if people want unemployment instead of work

I like to consider myself to be an average citizen. I have experienced life from both sides of the workforce. At first I worked for a couple of small independent service companies before getting a job with a big electronics company. I had to join a union and, like anything else in our lives, unions are good if they are what they are supposed to be. Then I went into my own business for well over 20 years and saw things from a different perspective.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Ocasio-Cortez Confusingly Refers To ‘Women,’ ‘People Who Do Give Birth’ And ‘Any Menstruating Person’ All In Less Than Two Minutes

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez referred to women, “people who do give birth,” and “any menstruating person” in less than two minutes as she described how Texas’ pro-life Heartbeat Act will affect women. The New York Democrat reacted with outrage to Texas’ new law, which bans abortions after a baby’s heartbeat can...
SocietyFast Company

It’s time to dismantle racist infrastructure. Let’s start with American highways

We believe that more of this money should also fund the dismantling of racist infrastructure. Many urban highways built in the 1950s and 1960s were deliberately run through neighborhoods occupied by Black families and other people of color, walling off these communities from jobs and opportunity. Although President Joe Biden proposed $20 billion for reconnecting neighborhoods isolated by historical federal highway construction, the bill currently provides only $1 billion for these efforts—enough to help just a few places.
Oklahoma StateDerrick

Oklahoma NAACP files suit challenging anti-protest law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A bill approved by the Republican-led Oklahoma Legislature this year that seeks to crack down on protesters is unconstitutional and would chill the ability of groups to mobilize people to advocate for racial justice, a civil rights group argues in a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The...
Mesa County, COKDVR.com

Secretary of State Griswold files suit to remove Mesa County clerk

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (A) — Colorado’s Secretary of State has filed a lawsuit to remove a rural county’s election clerk who is accused of allowing a security breach of the county’s voting equipment which is currently being investigated by the FBI. The lawsuit filed Monday in Mesa County district court...
Virginia Statewfxrtv.com

Virginia Republicans file suit over McAuliffe's paperwork

The Republican Party of Virginia filed a lawsuit Thursday asking the courts to remove Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe from the ballot for failing to sign an official form declaring his candidacy. The McAuliffe campaign dismissed the suit as “desperate" and “Trumpian.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy