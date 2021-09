The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t dive headfirst into the free agency pool very frequently, and when they do, they tend to reserve it for players they believe can make a real difference. There are hits (Jeff Hartings) and misses (Ladarius Green) along the way, of course, and plenty of in-betweens (Mike Mitchell). I don’t have to tell you in which column resides cornerback Joe Haden, now entering his fifth season, on his second contract extension, with the team.