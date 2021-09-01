Marvel Legends Eternals Action Figure Wave Joins Spider-Man: No Way Home

Finally after months of waiting and rumors, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is here. After all the delays, it’s got a lot going on. For example, watch when Peter walks past a bunch of protestors and you’ll see one is carrying a sign that reads “Devil in Disguise” with a picture of Tom Holland on it. Now this is interesting because No Way Home seems to be drawn in large part from a Marvel Comics storyline called “One More Day,” where the world learns that Peter Parker is really Spider-Man, and then Peter has to figure out a way to make everyone in the world forget his secret identity.