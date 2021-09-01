Fargo Cass Public Health Adds COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-in Clinics
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Cass Public Health has announced it will expand COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics to Fridays, beginning September 10th. Friday clinics will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the main FCPH building, located at 1240 25th Street South in Fargo. While these are walk-in clinics, appointments are encouraged to streamline the registration process. COVID-19 vaccine continues to be offered during Tuesday walk-in clinics, which take place from noon – 6 p.m., also at the main FCPH building.www.am1100theflag.com
Comments / 0