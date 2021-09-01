Clement Louis Korenek, 74, of Garwood, passed away Aug. 28. He was born Feb. 27, 1947 in Nada to the late Adolph and Justina Janish Korenek. Clement is a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Garwood Rice Dryer in November 2000. Clement was a lector for 57 years at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a Eucharistic minister for 44 years. He served on the St. Mary’s School Board, Liturgical Council and Pastoral Council. He participated in adoration and led Bible study with his wife, Grace, for over 10 years. He was a member of K.J.T., Knights of Columbus, American Legion and Catholic Life.