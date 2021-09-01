Cancel
Premier League

'Sir Alex is like a father for me... he was the main reason': Cristiano Ronaldo credits 'always in touch' Ferguson as the key to his return to Man United in first interview since £19.8m move from Juventus

By Luke Augustus for MailOnline
 7 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed the influence of Sir Alex Ferguson in his return to Manchester United - 12 years after leaving the club.

Ronaldo is back at United after leaving Juventus and speaking about the role of Ferguson, the Portuguese detailed his importance.

'As everybody knows, since I signed for Manchester [United] at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key,' he said in his first interview since being a Red Devil again.

'I remember when we played against Manchester when I was at Sporting Lisbon. For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me.

'He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion of course he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he's an unbelievable person. I really like him a lot and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am, that I signed for Manchester United.'

