'Sir Alex is like a father for me... he was the main reason': Cristiano Ronaldo credits 'always in touch' Ferguson as the key to his return to Man United in first interview since £19.8m move from Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed the influence of Sir Alex Ferguson in his return to Manchester United - 12 years after leaving the club.
Ronaldo is back at United after leaving Juventus and speaking about the role of Ferguson, the Portuguese detailed his importance.
'As everybody knows, since I signed for Manchester [United] at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key,' he said in his first interview since being a Red Devil again.
'I remember when we played against Manchester when I was at Sporting Lisbon. For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me.
'He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion of course he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he's an unbelievable person. I really like him a lot and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am, that I signed for Manchester United.'
