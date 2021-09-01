Cancel
ZEAL & ARDOR Streams "Bow", Announces New Self-Titled Album

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a few singles this year, Zeal & Ardor has finally announced a new self-titled album due out February 11. The album was recorded by Marc Obrist and Zeal & Ardor mastermind Manuel Gagneux, and mixed and mastered by Will Putney (Thy Art Is Murder, Pig Destroyer, etc.). You can check out "Bow" below and pre-orders are available here.

