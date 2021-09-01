ZEAL & ARDOR Streams "Bow", Announces New Self-Titled Album

Music that we really connect with and always spin every year is a rare thing. Usually, you’ll grow tired of a release after a number of years or have moved on to new favorites. As a bit of a Cryptopsy super fan, I went through a number of phases when it came to my favorite releases but in the end, it’s And Then You’ll Beg that I consider to be their finest hour. I could write a few pages about why I feel so strongly about this release but I’ll keep it short because this feature is about the album and those who love it in the death metal community, not so much about me and my connection to it.