Why It's Time for Business Leaders to Take Greater Accountability on Data Privacy
For many companies, the pandemic accelerated digital transformation and data-driven initiatives far faster than what would have otherwise occurred. Today, if we're looking at enterprise trends — from cloud to software-as-a-service and artificial intelligence — it's the line-of-business (LoB) side of the house that is first to rush into new and emerging technologies. Operating at a lightning speed, however, can cause some leaders to overlook one crucial component that can significantly strengthen their business: data privacy.www.darkreading.com
