Why It's Time for Business Leaders to Take Greater Accountability on Data Privacy

Edwin Weijdema, global technologist, product strategy at Veeam, discusses how tech can be vital in the fight against cyber crime and weaponised information. Technology’s potential to be a positive force is limitless. We’ve already seen how it’s able to transform industries, businesses and communities as restrictions of the pandemic have hit. But as powerful it can be, it is also open to being misused. Disinformation, fake news and other types of information warfare are never far from the media conversation, as well as its ability to mislead and distort critical debate about elections and current affairs around the world.