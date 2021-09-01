Adeline Spross lived a blessed life of 93 years, and she spread sunshine everywhere she went. She will now spread that sunshine from heaven, as the Lord called her home Aug. 22, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers, sisters, and her husband Barney Spross. She is survived by children Jennie and Joe, grandchildren Keith, Cory, Zach and Ethan, as well as great-grandchildren Nathan, Reid, Karina, Guy and Gabriel.