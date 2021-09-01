Cancel
Technology

Desktop Wallpaper: September 2021

By Vy Yang
Design Milk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month’s Designer Desktop is a collaboration between long time favorite Calico Wallpaper and their guest, French designer Sam Baron. Titled Noir, the new wallpaper design is an exploration in refined restraint and essential materials. Paper, paint and brush were the only tools used in the creation of Noir, resulting in the detailed broad brushstrokes that characterize the collection. Noir is also inspired by French artist Pierre Soulages and his famous “Outrenoir” style that highlights the endless depth that the color black produces, which the artist sees “both as a color and a non-color. When light is reflected on black, it transforms and transmutes it. It opens a mental field all on its own.”

design-milk.com

Comments / 0

#Wallpaper#Design#Desktops#Iphone Xs#Color#French#Iphone
