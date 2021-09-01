Cancel
Love Island's Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran reunite for the first time since leaving the villa as they enjoy a Nandos date and down shots

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran reunited for the first time on Tuesday evening since leaving the Love Island villa.

The couple, who came second in the year's series, had returned to the UK and spent their quarantine period separately before heading out on a Nandos date.

Taking to Instagram stories, Chloe, 25, appeared in the mood to party as she enjoyed an expresso martini before downing shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCBGx_0bjZ0zFg00
Cheers! Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran reunited for the first time on Tuesday evening since leaving the Love Island villa

Taking to her Instagram stories, the blonde beauty shared a snap of Toby, 22, tucking into his plate of chicken, chips and halloumi.

She captioned it: 'Second appointment. First date', while Toby shared a photo of Chloe tucking into a chicken wrap and wrote: 'Find someone that looks at you the way Chloe looks at a wrap!'.

The couple then carried on their date with a game of ping pong and were later seen downing shots.

Sharing a video of them hitting back the alcoholic drink, Toby wrote: 'Date continues'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQLIl_0bjZ0zFg00
Yum: The couple, who came second in the year's series, had returned to the UK and spent their quarantine period separately before heading out on a Nandos date
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgmvT_0bjZ0zFg00
Cheeky Nandos: Toby shared a photo of Chloe tucking into a chicken wrap and wrote: 'Find someone that looks at you the way Chloe looks at a wrap!'

It comes after viewing figures for the final were revealed with Liam and Millie scoring an impressive 42.02% of the public's votes, made via the show's mobile app, while Chloe and Toby, who placed second, earned 30.85% of votes.

Faye and Teddy saw 14.85% of users voting for them, landing them in third place. Kaz and Tyler, who were the first of the four finalists to be booted from the villa, received 12.27% of the votes.

Love Island's voting system has faced criticism this year, with viewers as well as previous contestants branding it 'pointless'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414l09_0bjZ0zFg00
Party-time: Taking to Instagram stories, Chloe, 25, appeared in the mood to party as she enjoyed an expresso martini before downing shots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0X7a_0bjZ0zFg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWOJA_0bjZ0zFg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9TGZ_0bjZ0zFg00
Bottoms up: Sharing a video of them hitting back the alcoholic drink, Toby wrote: 'Date continues

The series saw a string of public votes take place, but the final decision as to who leaves the villa was always down to the contestants - resulting in them opting to save their friends.

Earlier in August, contestants Abi, Mary, Kaz, Dale, Tyler and Jake were voted the least popular by the public, with host Laura Whitmore announcing that the safe islanders would decide which two would be dumped.

Amber Gill - who won the show in 2019 - took to Twitter to ask why this was the case, penning: 'Why would they leave the decision to the islanders AGAIN makes it too obvious!'

Paige Turley, the reigning champion, agreed: 'Why allow the public to vote yet continually let the islanders decide who stays?'

2018 contestant Samira Mighty chimed in with: 'I don't see the point of a public vote ???? When they always just ask the islanders to choice … like every time!!! I'm shook tbh!'

The final of this year's Love Island aired on ITV2 saw Liam and Millie's very rocky journey end in glee as they won £50k, and split the money between them, with Liam asking Millie to be his official girlfriend during their live exit interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VszKo_0bjZ0zFg00
Seconds place: Chloe and Toby, who placed second in the competition, earned 30.85% of votes during the final

