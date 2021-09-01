Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How Covid has killed off the age-old handshake: Two-thirds of jobseekers do not want to shake an interviewer’s hand, survey shows

By Stephen Matthews
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Covid may have killed off the traditional handshake at a job interview, according to survey data.

Two-thirds of jobseekers don't want to shake an interviewer's hand amid continued reservations about social distancing.

Only a third of 735 adults surveyed by recruitment company Randstad claimed it is still appropriate to shake hands at interviews.

Handshakes have been an established part of the job interview process for decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQkMY_0bjYzSFi00
Two-thirds of jobseekers don't want to shake an interviewer's hand amid continued reservations about social distancing

Some experts claim to be able to tell what the person is thinking or feeling through the brief encounter.

A limp hand could be seen as a sign of weakness, while a crushing handshake could show dominance.

Public health experts urged Brits to stop shaking hands early on in the pandemic, in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.

Randstad said thousands of online guides and videos around how to perfect the 'job-winning handshake' may soon become redundant.

Reservations about physical interactions, such as handshakes at work, remain amid continued fears of contracting Covid in the workplace, it said.

Jenna Alexander, of Randstad, said: 'The idea of compulsory pre-interview handshakes is now being perceived as a non-inclusive and unnecessary process, in the same sense as commuting a long distance to a physical meeting, according to the hundreds of jobseekers we polled.

'The traditional interview greeting and parting interaction, which many find daunting, has been identified as an old tradition that the majority hope to shake off.

'Unfortunately it took a world pandemic and Government advice to change perceptions around this.

'The focus of the interview is to ensure that the person is right for the job, not about how well they shake hands.'

Why did scientists advise against handshakes?

At the start of the pandemic, experts believed one of the most common ways to transmit coronavirus was through touching contaminated surfaces.

Studies showed the virus itself, known as SARS-CoV-2, could survive on table-tops for several days.

Mobeen Rathore, chief of paediatric infectious diseases and immunology at Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, told the Huffington Post: 'The most common mechanism for transmission is related to hands.

'We’re using them all the time, constantly touching things, and we aren’t even aware of it.

'Then we touch our faces all the time without even thinking about it.'

But the evidence about how Covid mainly spreads began to shift towards the end of 2020.

Aerosol droplets are now thought to be the main way the virus jumps between people.

Despite insisting contaminated surfaces play a minimal role in transmission, experts say people should still sanitise their hands to stay safe.

They argue the virus can still enter the body when infected hands touch the nose and mouth.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
90K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handshake#Commuting#Randstad#Brits#The Huffington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcollegecandy.com

Why Some People Have Multiple Jobs During The Pandemic

As the pandemic began its rampage throughout the country, not only did people start to lose their jobs, but soon people found themselves having to work at home to either protect themselves from the virus, or simply because their company mandated it for the sake of their employees. The funny...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Handshakes at job interviews could be made redundant

Two out of three jobseekers do not want to shake an interviewer’s hand amid continued reservations about social distancing at work, new research suggests.Only a third of 735 adults surveyed by recruitment company Randstad said it is appropriate to shake hands at interviews post-pandemic.The firm said a handshake greeting has been an established part of the job interview process for many years, with some experts claiming to be able to tell what the person is thinking or feeling through the brief encounter.A limp hand could be seen as a sign of weakness, or a crushing handshake could show dominance, said...
Public HealthPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Reasons Why Remote Work is Not Going Away

Data shows that remote work is a practice that is not going away for the foreseeable future. We show you the research to back this up. The future is always full of uncertainty, and with the explosive growth of remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering what will happen to the workplace as the world slowly reopens. One thing that remains clear is that the pandemic has changed some things in our world permanently. Remote work is very likely one of those things.
Public Healthazpbs.org

More people are leaving their 9-5 jobs for freelance work

Full-time workers are increasingly ditching their 9-to-5 jobs for a freelance lifestyle. A recent gallup poll found that 10-million Americans are seriously considering such a change. We talked about it with Wayne Goshkarian, with the Association of Entrepreneurship USA. As the world shut down from the COVID-19 pandemic, more people...
Public HealthThe American Genius

Employers, you’re are already breaking pandemic promises – how to avoid or recoup

(BUSINESS NEWS) Many promises were made without clarity during the pandemic, and some snagged headlines for pretty promises (and some area already renegging). Albert Einstein said, “whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.” Broken promises have consequences in relationships. The employer-employee relationship relies on trust.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Florida Statesoutharkansassun.com

Florida Woman Dies of Brain Disease, Doctor Believes It is Due to COVID-19 Vaccine

Three months after receiving her second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a lady in Florida died of a rare brain illness. Florida Woman Developed Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease After Getting Her Second Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine. In a recently published article in Citizens Journal, on April 5, Cheryl Cohen, 64, received the first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy