CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL players' union investigating Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer's admission that players' vaccination statuses were 'certainly in consideration' during final roster cuts

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation in response to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer's admission that players' vaccination statuses were factored into final roster cuts.

NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union's action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

Hours earlier, Meyer told reporters: 'Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let's start talking about this and also, ''Is he vaccinated or not?'' Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.'

The NFL hasn't mandated COVID-19 vaccines, but for unvaccinated players, the strict protocols of the 2020 season remain in place, including mask and distancing requirements, as well as daily testing.

What's more costly - particularly for players on the periphery of NFL rosters - is a mandatory five-day quarantine for unvaccinated players who come into close contact with anyone infected with COVID-19. So even if players test negative for COVID-19, they could miss crucial playing time if they're unvaccinated, due to contact tracing.

Meyer pointed to defensive end Josh Allen missing one week because of protocols. Allen, who is not vaccinated, was activated from the COVID-19 list Monday.

'Well, Josh Allen's never had [COVID],' Meyer said. 'He's not played in two weeks. So he's never had COVID. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but he's never had COVID. So that's pretty punitive.'

The Patriots released Cam Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, in a surprise move to pave the way for rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Newton is not vaccinated and missed practice last week due to the protocols., leading to some speculation that he was cut over his refusal to get injected.

'What's frustrating is Cam Newton is two vaccine shots away from having just about everybody at his door because buddy, have you seen the QB depth charts in the NFL,' tweeted Detroit Free Press assistant sports editor Andrew Hammond.

ESPN's Charly Arnolt tweeted: 'I have to believe it's because Cam Newton wouldn't get the COVID vaccine right?'

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman raised his eyebrows when asked about Meyer's comments and if the team made similar decisions.

'We cut the roster based on the 53 best guys that we thought could help our football team,' Roseman said. 'And then going forward, when we look at guys, we're going to look at them based on their ability, how they fit our system, what their background is, to make sure we're bringing in the right people into this building. That's really how all our discussions have been about.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioi5z_0bjYz5HU00
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Saints won 23-21. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
91K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Urban Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Jaguars#Nflpa#American Football#Nflpa#The Associated Press#Covid#Patriots#Detroit Free Press#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

Urban Meyer might be busy preparing for his first regular season game as a head coach, but the Jacksonville Jaguars still plan to make a move to bolster their practice squad this week. According to Adam Schefter, former Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson will sign with the Jaguars practice...
NFLNBC Sports

Where will Cam Newton play next? Here are five possible destinations

Bill Belichick stunned the football world on Tuesday when the New England Patriots released Cam Newton. Newton appeared to be ahead of rookie Mac Jones on the depth chart all summer after starting 15 games for the Patriots last year. In 2020, Newton had 20 total touchdowns (12 rushing, eight passing), 10 interceptions and 2,657 passing yards.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: 5 major sleeper WR plays in Week 1

It’s almost time for everyone to stress about who they are going to start in their lineups in Fantasy Football each week. There are the obvious choices of guys who won’t ever leave your starting lineup, barring an injury or an altered role during the season. On the other hand,...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Some Jaguars players ‘aren’t thrilled’ with Urban Meyer’s coaching style: ‘They’re not off to a good start’

The Urban Meyer experiment is off to a rough start in Jacksonville. Meyer has faced plenty of criticism ahead of the 2021 NFL season, from his decision to bring in Tim Tebow as a tight end to his unwillingness to name No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence the Jaguars’ starting quarterback. (Meyer finally confirmed what everyone else already knew on Wednesday, telling reporters that Lawrence is at the top of the QB depth chart.)
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

NFLPA investigating Urban Meyer’s comments on vaccine status

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's admission that vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union's action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered....
NFLSporting News

Jaguars deny players were released due to vaccination status

Urban Meyer has landed in a bit of hot water after some comments he made about vaccinated and unvaccinated players following the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Meyer said that a player's vaccination status was “certainly in consideration” when deciding upon who would make the team's final roster. The NFLPA opened an inquiry into Meyer's comments, as the league's policy doesn't require players to be vaccinated; it only requires more stringent COVID protocols for unvaccinated players to follow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy