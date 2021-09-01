Cancel
Soccer

'Franck Ribery keen to join Hellas Verona as a free agent' as the 38-year-old former Bayern Munich star aims to continue career in Serie A following release by Fiorentina

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Franck Ribery could be given a chance to extend his career in Serie A, with Hellas Verona weighing up an opportunity to sign the former France star.

Ribery was released by fellow top flight Italian outfit Fiorentina at the end of last season following a two-year spell at the club and is now available as a free agent.

At the age of 38, his career looked to have been coming to an end, at least at the top level of domestic football but the midfielder could now bounce straight back at Verona according to Sky Sport Italia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7Sr3_0bjYyvlI00
Central midfielder Franck Ribery is a free agent after leaving Fiorentina earlier this summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efCYv_0bjYyvlI00
Ribery previously starred for Bayern Munich between 2007 and 2019, playing 425 times

The report claims that the former Bayern Munich star is keen to make the move to Verona as he looks to make the most of what remains from his playing days.

Verona were a busy side on transfer deadline day, having sold midfielder Mattia Zaccagni to Lazio - although they appeared to replace the 26-year-old with the loan arrival of Gianluca Caprari from Sampdoria.

Ribery enjoyed a productive spell during his two years at Fiorentina, playing 51 times overall, scoring five goals while making 10 assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqGSw_0bjYyvlI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xd2ul_0bjYyvlI00

However injuries plagued his time in Florence, with muscular and knee problems keeping him out while he also missed 12 consecutive Serie A matches following ankle surgery last season.

At his peak, Ribery was one of the finest midfielders in world football, winning 81 caps with France between 2006 and 2014.

At Bayern he played over 425 games between 2007 and 2019 winning the Bundesliga nine times as well as the Champions League.

