Whether you’re logging miles on the treadmill or hitting the trails, it’s important to have a clutch pair of running shorts that works for your workout. These shorts should be able to withstand the wear and tear you put them through—just like your shoes. And once you find your fave, it’s hard to try out others. But if you’re looking for a wardrobe refresh or have thoroughly worn out your current pairs, you’re in luck. We’ve created a comprehensive list of the latest and greatest women’s running shorts to help you out.