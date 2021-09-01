Cancel
Texas State

Supreme Court Fails To Get Involved, So Texas Abortion Law Goes Into Effect

aspenpublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Texas abortion law is in effect today after the Supreme Court failed to block it by midnight. The law allows someone the ability to file a lawsuit against anyone who tries to help a person obtain an abortion after they're six weeks pregnant. Stephen Vladeck is a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, an expert on federal courts. Stephen, what can you tell us about what this law now does?

www.aspenpublicradio.org

Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor says rape and incest victims have six weeks to get abortion as he defends controversial new law

Greg Abbott has defended new abortion laws in Texas by saying victims of rape and incest will have “at least six weeks” to terminate their pregnancy.The Texas Governor was asked why he was forcing a rape or incest victim to carry their child to term on Tuesday.“It doesn’t require that at all, because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion,” he replied.Mr Abbott was blasted on social media for the comments, with many pointing out that most women don’t know that they’re pregnant at six weeks.San Antonio Mayor Julian...
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

New Republican Supreme Court Unleashes Texas Vigilantes to Destroy Abortion Rights

With a new Trumped-up, rightwing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court eager to destroy a half century of legal protection for the constitutional rights of women to make their own health decisions about pregnancy, we knew they wanted to roll back history to an earlier age. But we never expected to suddenly find ourselves back in the mid-1800s with lawless vigilantes roaming the countryside punishing their fellow citizens.

